Daniel Dae Kim

The Hawaii Five-O alum announced in March 2020 that he tested positive for the coronavirus after flying home to Hawaii from New York City. After getting tested at a drive-thru clinic in Honolulu, the actor self-quarantined at home, away from his family, and is on the mend. “I was sick, I still am. Thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life or death,” he said in an Instagram video. “Hopefully I am on the other side of this.”