Destin Daniel Cretton

The filmmaker, known for directing movies such as Just Mercy and The Glass Castle, revealed that he tested negative for the virus after being in contact with others who were exposed. “I decided to be tested for the Coronavirus. I was working in close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed, and because [my wife Nikki Chapman] and I have a newborn at home, I wanted to be as safe as possible,” he wrote via Instagram on March 16.

“During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins,” he continued. “But in the midst of this storm, while staring up at a spot on my hotel ceiling that I swear looked exactly like a bunny, I could see something really quite beautiful happening. People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead.”