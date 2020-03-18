Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill alum revealed on March 13 that she would be traveling to Canada with her family for a work commitment despite coronavirus concerns. She noted that they would be abroad for “almost a month,” but she later defended her decision after getting “hate.”

In the days that followed, she opened about feeling anxious due to the spreading virus. “As we follow guidelines and quarantine here in Canada my anxiety is through the roof but as I layed in bed last night literally having an anxiety attack I woke up this morning choosing not to go straight to the news but instead do what I can,” she wrote via Instagram on March 15. “Which is stay in, wash hands and protect the babies and let them have fun by building forts and playing together as a family! Fear is going to hurt more of us….or so my therapist says. Love all of you. Stay safe and wash those hands!!!!”

Kramer returned home on a private jet provided by Wayne Gretzky after production on her film was canceled.