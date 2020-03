Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The wife of Canada’s Prime Minister tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by his office in a statement on March 12. Justin was “in good health with no symptoms” but was placed “in isolation for a planned period of 14 days” as a “precautionary measure.” Sophie, meanwhile, said she was “experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus” during quarantine at home but would “be back on my feet soon.”