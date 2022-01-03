Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones alum announced via Instagram in March 2020 that he had tested positive for coronavirus. “Greetings from Norway. Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” he wrote. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health. I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful.”