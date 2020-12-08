Maria Menounos

During an episode of her “Better Together” podcast, the entertainment reporter revealed that both her parents were battling COVID-19 in separate hospitals. At the same time, she learned that her mom’s brain tumor was growing more severe. “I’ve kept focusing on what my desired outcome and not what my fear was, and that helped me a lot. I think as it has extended and I’ve become more and more tired, you know, fear creeps back in,” Menounos said in December 2020, struggling to hold back tears. “It has been an incredible challenge.”