Orlando Bloom

The actor revealed on March 12 that he intended to quarantine himself after the set for his show Carnival Row was shut down in the Czech Republic. “It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom said in an Instagram Story video. “But we’re coming home to the States. … At least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody. Stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy, actually, this whole [coronavirus] thing. But do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. In a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”