Reba McEntire

The “Consider Me Gone” singer announced on March 14 that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, died at 93 following a battle with cancer. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Reba alum confirmed two days later that the funeral service would be delayed.

“After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama’s funeral and burial at this time,” she tweeted on March 16. “We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life.”