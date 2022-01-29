Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings star urged his followers in January 2022 to get vaccinated, revealing that his family suffered two loses amid the pandemic. “I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines,” he tweeted. “I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold.”

Liu continued: “As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization’s efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that.”