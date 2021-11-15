Dax Shepard and Daniel Ricciardo

The host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast revealed in a November 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres that after years of crushing on Brad Pitt, he had a new man in his life: Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Ricciardo.

After Ricciardo appeared on an episode of “Armchair Expert,” he said the two of them “kind of hit it off.” Shepard joked that he “pushed hard, got a phone number” and now they’re inseparable. “We’ve just really been building this thing that’s culminated in us seeing the world together, really,” The Ranch alum said.

His wife, Kristen Bell, was very much on board. “They’re really cute. I fully support this,” she told DeGeneres.