Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon

The “Jolene” singer told W Magazine in October 2021 that she’s “always had good luck with late-night guys,” which might explain her crush on the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I’m big now, I can’t excuse myself on that!” the 9 to 5 actress joked, adding, “I think he is precious. He’s so funny. We get along so good.”

That closeness she shares with the Saturday Night Live alum might have something to do with the hours he keeps. “I guess there’s something about those late-night people that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow,” the country music icon explained. “I guess it’s ’cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don’t have to worry about what you say.”