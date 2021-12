Dylan O’Brien and Chloë Grace Moretz

The Maze Runner star first gushed over Moretz in June 2011. “I wanna give a special shout-out to Chloë Moretz because she is the most badass little chick that I’ve ever seen,” he told Hollywire. “What she did in Kick-Ass was amazing, and I have a crush on her.” O’Brien took his statements back when he realized she was 14 and he was 19 at the time. However, the pair reconnected in August 2018 when they were spotted hanging out.