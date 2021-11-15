Elizabeth Olsen and Frank Sinatra

The Wandavision star told W magazine in August 2021 about her childhood crush on the famed musician.

“I loved classic musicals, and I was in love with Frank Sinatra,” Olsen told the outlet. “I would do scenes with him in my bathroom, which then turned into scenes with George Clooney as I got older and I realized Frank Sinatra was an old man. I was like, ‘Well, maybe if I get older, I can at least work with George Clooney, as his daughter’s friend or something, and then we have a thing.’”