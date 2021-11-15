Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio

Stone’s favorite memory of winning best actress at the 2017 Academy Awards was receiving the trophy from her childhood crush.

“That was what was going through my mind ‘cause it was him. … I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life,” she said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in May 2021. “I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old. I was walking to Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.’ I could not believe it.”

She added: “I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, ‘cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments, either at the same event or something. He’s very sweet though. But that was truly — that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him.”