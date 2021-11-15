Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes: Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and More!

By
Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes: Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and More!
25
19 / 25
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel

Mirren publicly declared her love for Diesel long before the two costarred in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. “I’m a huge fan of Vin Diesel,” the Oscar winner admitted during an April 2015 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It came from me watching him make a speech once at some ceremony. He was just so smart and so funny and so cool, and I just sort of fell a little bit in love with him right there and then. Vin, I love you. I love you, Vin. You don’t know who I am, but I still love you.”

Back to top