Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel

Mirren publicly declared her love for Diesel long before the two costarred in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. “I’m a huge fan of Vin Diesel,” the Oscar winner admitted during an April 2015 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It came from me watching him make a speech once at some ceremony. He was just so smart and so funny and so cool, and I just sort of fell a little bit in love with him right there and then. Vin, I love you. I love you, Vin. You don’t know who I am, but I still love you.”