Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

The Frozen star admitted that she only has eyes for one celeb: her husband, Dax Shepard.

“Isn’t he a hunk? Look at this guy!” Bell gushed about Shepard’s muscular frame during a November 2021 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Now he’s a big boy. I’ve got no complaints!”

Shepard quickly returned the compliment. “I don’t want to objectify you, but we are married,” he told Bell. “Look at the buns! This outfit, I couldn’t get my eyes off. Look at the buns!”