Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

In a July 2021 GQ profile, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) dished about all of his dreams coming true — and not just because of the musical accolades he’s earned, but because of the lucky lady on his arm during all the red carpets.

The GQ writer, Wesley Lowery, attended high school with the “Bloody Valentine” rapper and reminisced that his old friend long admired the New Girl alum, explaining that Baker was “the teenager who got the Decepticons logo from Transformers tattooed on his arm and hung a poster of Megan Fox in his bedroom.” Baker confirmed that the aforementioned poster was from a GQ shoot that Fox had done at the time, calling this interview “some full-circle s–t.”