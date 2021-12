Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell

Forget Ryan Gosling! The three-time Oscar winner revealed that she prefers Will Ferrell. “The movie that makes me cry is Anchorman,” Streep told W in January 2015. “I have the biggest crush on Will Ferrell. I love him in every film he does. I mean, Ryan Gosling could be my child. I’m not going to have a crush on a child. Will Ferrell is a man.”