Sam Smith and Shia LeBeouf

The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer has their eyes set on the Transformers star! Smith revealed their celebrity crush on LeBeouf during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in December 2019. “Do you know who came up on my phone last night? Shia LaBeouf,” the British musician said. “He’s so fit. He turns me on.” The “How Do You Sleep?” singer revealed the one reason the actor will probably stay their crush and not a real romance, noting, “I don’t think he’s gay. But I’ll be happy to be his first.”