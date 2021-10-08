Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

The Rare Beauty founder shared her crush on the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star during a 2015 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” Gomez noted during the late-night appearance when she was asked about her love life. After Cohen noted that Evans’ brother bartended on WWHL one week earlier, she excitedly added, “Really? Last week? Maybe it’s meant to be.”

The Disney Channel alum and the MCU star later sparked romance speculation in October 2021 after social media fans noticed the pair were spotted at the same Los Angeles locations around the same time.