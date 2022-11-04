Selena Gomez Reveals She Wrote Cole Sprouse’s Name on Her Wall as a Kid

Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse

The Only Murders in the Building star opened up about her childhood crush on Sprouse in her Apple+ documentary, My Mind and Me — which was released in November 2022 — revealing that she drew his name on the wall of the closet in her childhood bedroom. “I had a crush on Cole and Dylan Sprouse, so I’d come in my closet, and I would write things down,” Gomez said in the film, before discovering the phrase “Cole Loves Selena” in a heart is still visible on the wall. “I’m sorry, Cole, if you ever see this!”

That same month, she told E! News that she wasn’t embarrassed by her “honest” admission in the documentary. “I [still] think he’s adorable. But, yeah, I hope he doesn’t think I’m a weirdo,” she explained.