Sophie Turner and Matthew Perry

Turner revealed in a Twitter Movie in June 2019 that she once tried to pick up the Friends alum by offering him a light while he was rehearsing a play near her home. “Every day… I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette. And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. And it was already lit, so, that was just embarrassing,” she confessed in the clip. The Dark Phoenix star said she later tweeted about her run-in with the actor, but to little avail. “I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something, but he didn’t,” she said.