Amy Schumer

In October 2018, the I Feel Pretty star was arrested for protesting Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination while holding a “We believe Anita Hill” sign and wearing a green top with the words, “This today, then #ERA” inscribed on the back. Before her arrest, she recorded a video for a fellow protestor’s daughter, who posted the clip on Twitter. “Hi Zola, I’m here with your mom. She loves you very much,” Schumer said in the clip. “I think we are going to get arrested and we’re so proud of you.” Schumer was charged a $50 fine for the misdemeanor offense.