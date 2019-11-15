Daryl Hannah

The actress protested against authorities trying to bulldoze South Central Farm, once considered the largest urban farm in the U.S., by chaining herself to a walnut tree on the Los Angeles property in 2006. She was arrested again in 2009 for sitting in the middle of State Route 3 outside Massey Energy’s Goals Coal preparation plant alongside 30 other protestors, who were fighting against mountaintop removal in West Virginia. In 2012, the star was arrested a third time for protesting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, an oil pipeline system in Canada and the United States, outside the White House in Washington D.C. She paid $3,000 bond for the 2012 arrest.