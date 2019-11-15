Emily Ratajkowski

The model posted a photo of herself joining Schumer at the Kavanaugh protest in October 2018. In the pic, she proudly holds up a sign reading, “Respect Female Existence or Expect Our Resistance.” “Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” Ratajkowski, who was charged a $50 fine for the misdemeanor offense, captioned the photo.