Joaquin Phoenix

The Joker actor was arrested during one of Jane Fonda’s climate protests in D.C. in January 2020. According to CNN, Phoenix called out the meat and dairy industries for their role in the climate crisis during his speech. “I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things that I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here. … But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits, and I just want to urge all of you to join me in that, and you as well, Jane,” he said.