Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star protested the Dakota Access pipeline ⁠— an underground oil pipeline that crosses four states ⁠— in October 2016. She was arrested in North Dakota and charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot. Demonstrators were concerned about the pipeline’s impact on the environment and that it would destroy land sacred to Native Americans. “Whatever your cause is. Whatever your passion is. Whatever you care about most … none of your efforts or hard-earned opinions will matter when the planet and the people you’re fighting for have nothing left to show for it,” Woodley wrote in an op-ed for Time in October 2016. She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received one year of unsupervised probation.