Steve-O

The Jackass star climbed a 100-foot construction crane in protest against SeaWorld in Los Angeles in 2015. The MTV personality held an inflatable Shamu and a sign that read “SeaWorld Sucks,” as he set off fireworks at the top of the crane. He documented the protest on Facebook Live, which led to his arrest. Steve-O was charged with two misdemeanors and served just eight hours of his 30-day jail sentence before he was released.