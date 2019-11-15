Susan Sarandon

The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress was among almost 600 women arrested during a staged sit-in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policy in Washington D.C. in 2018. “I was moved by the passionate, committed response to ending the separation of families seeking asylum and the incarceration of children,” Sarandon said in a statement at the time. “This is a moral, not political, question and I’m proud to have stood with the hundreds of women to say that we do not accept this. Unite families and abolish ICE.”