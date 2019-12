Woody Harrelson

The actor scaled the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco in 1996 to demand the government save a 60,000-acre redwood grove from loggers. He and other activists were charged with trespassing. “I’ll take all the heat that’s thrown in my direction,” Harrelson said at his arraignment via the SFGate. “What we did was right.” Harrelson was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and 25 hours of community service.