Yasiin Bey

The rapper formerly known as Mos Def was arrested after throwing a guerilla concert outside of the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio Music Hall in New York City. The hip-hop artist performed his politically-charged freestyle, “Katrina Clap,” which was an attack on George W. Bush administration’s slow response to Hurricane Katrina. He was not charged but received a summons for operating a sound system without a permit.