SUPER BOWL Stars at the Super Bowl Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff February 7, 2021 Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagam 26 4 / 26 Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine The Australian actress smiled with her “work husband” at the February 2021 Super Bowl LV. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News