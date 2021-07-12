Pics

Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years: Royals, Actors and More Celebs Who Love Tennis

By
Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years: Royals, Actors and More Celebs Who Love Tennis
 Ray Tang/Lnp/Shutterstock
22
20 / 22
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Beyonce and Jay-Z

The Grammy winners watched as Williams won the women’s singles finals in July 2016.

Back to top