Pics

Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years: Royals, Actors and More Celebs Who Love Tennis

By
Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years: Royals, Actors and More Celebs Who Love Tennis
 NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
22
5 / 22
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

David Beckham

The soccer star looked dapper as she watched the men’s semifinal in July 2021.

Back to top