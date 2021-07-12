Pics Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years: Royals, Actors and More Celebs Who Love Tennis By Johnni Macke July 12, 2021 Molter Frank/Action Press/Shutterstock 22 17 / 22 Pippa Middleton Kate’s sister attended a match during the July 2017 tournament. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News