Chase Rice

The “Eyes on You” crooner spoke out after being slammed for performing at a controversial Tennessee concert amid the global health crisis. “Everybody had a blast, but then once I posted the video a lot of people seeing that online had a big problem with how the show looked,” he said via Instagram. “There’s a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds and what all that looks like.”

Rice added, “My biggest thing is y’all. Y’all are why I get to write songs, why I get to tour the country, why I get to do live shows and sing these songs to you guys and you guys sing them back. You guys are everything to me so your safety is a huge, huge priority.”