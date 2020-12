Chelsea Handler

The comedian addressed the criticism she received after taking a trip to Canada in December 2020 despite the country’s COVID-19 travel restrictions. “Getting a lot of very violent messages, and I would like everyone to know that I am indeed quarantining for the full 14 days and happy to do it,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “So don’t think I’m bending rules. I’m not. I’m quarantining and I’m here for work on top of it. So, suck on that, f–kers.”