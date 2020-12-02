Jake Paul

In July 2020, the YouTuber threw a massive party amid lockdown that led Calabasas, California, mayor Alicia Weintraub to express her disappointment. “I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” she told ABC News. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

Paul, whose gathering featured many mask-less individuals failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines, later hinted that his pandemic partying will continue. “No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life,” he told Insider that same month.