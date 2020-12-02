Kendall Jenner

Days before she turned 25, the model threw an early birthday party for herself in October 2020 that was attended by stars such as Sofia Richie and Winnie Harlow. As she faced backlash for her celebration, her mother spoke out in her defense. “We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions,” Kris said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in November 2020. “All we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that.”