Days before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live in October 2020, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer was caught violating COVID-19 safety protocols. TikToks showed Wallen partying at a crowded bar and kissing a female fan. As a result, his appearance on the late-night sketch show was canceled.

“I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play,” he said in an Instagram video recorded in his New York City hotel room. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

Wallen was later given a second chance to appear on the show in December 2020 alongside host Jason Bateman.