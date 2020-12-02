Controversy

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Who Were Involved in Controversial Activities Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Controversial Activities Stars Were Involved in Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
Morgan Wallen

Days before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live in October 2020, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer was caught violating COVID-19 safety protocols. TikToks showed Wallen partying at a crowded bar and kissing a female fan. As a result, his appearance on the late-night sketch show was canceled.

“I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play,” he said in an Instagram video recorded in his New York City hotel room. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

Wallen was later given a second chance to appear on the show in December 2020 alongside host Jason Bateman.

