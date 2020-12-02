Rita Ora

The “Your Song” singer came under fire in November 2020 after throwing a party for her 30th birthday in London. The gathering at Casa Cruz restaurant was reportedly attended by 30 people, including Cara and Poppy Delevingne. Ora, who reportedly paid a $12,000 fine for the incident, issued an apology via her Instagram Story.

“I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” she wrote. “I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”