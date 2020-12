The Chainsmokers

The EDM duo, which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, received major scrutiny across Twitter for headlining a massive drive-in charity concert in The Hamptons in July 2020. According to videos from the gathering, concertgoers weren’t socially distanced and were mostly seen without masks. Though the concert was intended to be for a good cause, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced that the event’s promoters would receive a $20,000 fine.