Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was caught somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be. While working out in a Tampa park, Brady was asked to leave because it was closed due to the pandemic. “Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our park staff, you know, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in an April 2020 video chat with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “[One staffer] saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

A source close to Brady clarified to Us Weekly that the NFL star “wasn’t thrown out” of the park. “He was stretching after a run at one of the downtown parks. One of the park staffers stopped to tell him the park was closed,” the insider added.