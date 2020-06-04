Angelina Jolie

The Oscar winner made a $200,000 contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in support of racial equality. “Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” Jolie said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on June 4. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”