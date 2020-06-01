News Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Donate to Bail Out Protestors Amid the Black Lives Matter Movement By Emily Longeretta June 1, 2020 Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock 10 7 / 10 Cynthia Nixon The Sex and the City alum matched Noname’s donation of $1,000. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Flattering, Fan-Favorite Shorts Won’t Chafe — Or Ride Up! These Reusable Face Masks Are Designed for Profound Protection These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News