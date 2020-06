Drake

Drake answered Canadian songwriter Mustafa Ahmed’s call on June 1 for his contribution to the National Bail Out fund, an organization that is providing aid to arrested protestors. He contributed $100,000 to the charity, but he encountered a bump along the way.

“They just called fraud on my card LOL,” the rapper explained to Ahmed in an Instagram DM message before the donation went through. “I donated 100k. They were like nah 😂.”