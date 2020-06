John Cena

On June 8, the former professional wrestler announced that he would be joining K-pop band BTS in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation,” he tweeted, confirming that he committed $1 million to the cause. “One of the many reasons I respect @BTS_twt and #ARMY #ARMYMatch1M #ArmyMatchedForBLM.”