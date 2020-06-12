Jordan Peele

The Get Out director and his Monkeypaw Productions company announced on June 10 that they would be contributing a total of $1 million to five different organizations in the wake of nationwide uproar over police brutality. Peele noted at the time that the work of those foundations — including Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project and Fair Fight — is “essential to the health and lives of black people.”