Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory alums joined together with the cast, crew and producers of their new Fox comedy, Call Me Kat, to donate to the city of Louisville, Kentucky’s Community Bail Fund to help those arrested in recent protests, Deadline reported on June 19. The show is filmed in that city, which is also where Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during a no-knock search by police. “Because our show is set in a location which has been a significant part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the current events in our country, we wanted to start our season with a show of solidarity as a family and support those needing legal and financial assistance due to the events in and around Louisville,” Bialik told the outlet.