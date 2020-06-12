Michael Jordan

The former NBA star and his Jordan Brand announced on June 5 that they have pledged $100 million over 10 years to organizations that are “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.” The company released a statement via Twitter that read, “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allow our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”